How an internet crime unit lead to the arrest of a Northeast Ohio priest accused in a child porn case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - How do investigators track down people who try to lure children online?
We got a tour of the nerve center of The Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) and its efforts to stop crimes against children before they happen, which appears to be exactly what happened in the case of Rev. Robert D. McWilliams.
Rev. Robert D. McWilliams, a Catholic priest working in Strongsville, was placed on leave by the Cleveland Catholic Diocese, after he was handcuffed and charged Dec. 5, 2019 for child pornography, a felony.
ICAC arrived at St. Joseph Parish Thursday and searched McWilliams’ living and office spaces for evidence related to crimes that were allegedly committed in Geauga County.
Laptops, a cell phone and an iPad were seized during the search.
“We have individuals that are constantly chatting on the internet, trying to bring these type of individuals out of the weeds and place them under arrest,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley in explaining how ICAC got on the case.
It was a tip from another agency that needed their expertise.
The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office and prosecutor’s offices were investigating a complaint.
They followed those leads and it led to yesterday’s arrest, said O’Malley.
The local ICAC unit is the largest in the country -- 366 agencies participate.
As we saw in our visit to their rarely-seen command post, when an investigator puts out a post posing as a child, explicit results come back in seconds from around Ohio and around the country.
“The people they are trying to corrupt and abuse are children and which is why that unit is so valuable to the people of the county,” the prosecutor noted.
Details of the McWilliams case are not complete.
The investigation continues.
However, court documents list occasions of inappropriate messages sent since 2016.
One important question remains unanswered: Was McWilliams just sending images or was there actual contact?
“Well, I don’t want to get into the details but certainly he was targeting young children and that’s what makes this case so so serious,” said O’Malley, not revealing further details.
McWilliams will make his first court appearance on felony charges Monday morning.
"... After being notified of the matter, the diocese immediately placed Fr. McWilliams on administrative leave pending the outcome of this matter. St. Joseph Parish, Sts. Joseph and John School and the Diocese of Cleveland are committed to protecting children and stand ready to cooperate with law enforcement to assist in the investigation,” according to a statement released by the diocese on Thursday.
