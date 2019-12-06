Hiring Fair happening on Saturday in Valley View

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A hiring event is happening on Saturday from 9 to 3 p.m. at the DuPont Facility in Valley View.
They’re looking to hire new technicians, machinists, and quality inspectors.
The pay ranges from $14. 50 to $19.50, depending on the role and experience of a candidate.
The pay range is competitive, benefits included, and in some cases, there may be offers made on the spot.
The event will be held at the Dupont facility located at 6200 Hillcrest Dr in Valley View.
Applicants must have a GED or a High School Diploma and must be able to pass a drug screen and a background check.
