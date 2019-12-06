ICE announces record-high number of Homeland Security Investigations arrests in Fiscal Year 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced that Homeland Security Investigations made a record amount of arrests in Fiscal Year 2019.
According to ICE, a record-high 37,547 criminal arrests were made by HSI. Fiscal Year 2019′s totals is approximately 10 percent higher than for 2018.
Human smuggling investigations resulted in 5,570 arrests in Fiscal Year 2019; a 41 percent increase from the year before.
Other statistics from ICE show:
- 2,197 criminals arrested during human trafficking investigations (38 percent increase from 2018)
- 428 human trafficking assisted
- 12,450 pounds of opioids seized
- 14,500 pounds of methamphetamine seized
In addition to the arrests, more than $775 million in currency and assets was confiscated from criminal activities.
Noteworthy cases involve the prison sentencing of Joaquin Guzman, better known as “El Chapo,” and a $1.1 billion takedown of 17 tons of cocaine by agents in Philadelphia.
“HSI uses aggressive investigative strategies to disrupt and dismantle transnational criminal organizations that engage in cross-border crime,” said Acting HSI Executive Associate Director Alysa Erichs. “HSI special agents worked tirelessly to address threats posed by criminal networks to protect national security and public safety in the United States and around the globe.”
HSI is responsible for following multiple types of cases, including financial crimes, cash and weapons smuggling, exploitation of children, and trafficking narcotics.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.