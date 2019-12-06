Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

T25-LOUISVILLE-OHIO STATE
Buckeyes knock off No. 2 Louisville in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dorka Juhasz scored 15 points and Kierstan Bell added 14 as Ohio State knocked off No. 2 Louisville 67-60 in a Big Ten/ACC Challenge game. Ohio State took a 60-53 lead with 5 minutes left after Bell turned a steal into a layup and Juhasz scored from underneath. The Cardinals got it to 62-57 at the 3-minute mark and were within five points with 17 seconds left, but couldn't score. A pair of foul shots by Madison Greene sealed it late for the Buckeyes. Louisville had vaulted to No. 2 behind Stanford this week after knocking off then-No. 1 Oregon last weekend in the the Virgin Islands Paradise Jam.
Cause of fire that killed animals at wildlife park unknown
PORT CLINTON, Ohio (AP) — The state fire marshal's office says it can't say what caused a barn fire that killed 10 animals at an Ohio wildlife park. Last week's blaze broke out at the African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton. Officials said the fire killed three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok housed in the barn. The fire marshal says the fire broke out in the southwest corner of the barn, and it's unknown whether a power outage the day before was connected to the fire.
Abortion bill suggests doctors reimplant ectopic pregnancies
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio proposal aimed at outlawing abortions would present some doctors with a difficult choice. They'd either have to face potential criminal prosecution or attempt a procedure considered medically impossible. Under the Republican-sponsored bill, a doctor who terminates a pregnancy could face murder charges unless it’s done to save a woman’s life. But the bill also says doctors could be prosecuted if they fail to do whatever they can to preserve the pregnancy. And that would include trying to move a fertilized egg into the uterus if it implanted elsewhere. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that simply cannot be done.
Ohio IDs 350 non-citizens who voted or registered in 2018
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief has referred for investigation more than 350 apparent non-citizens who either registered to vote or cast a ballot last year. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Wednesday that 77 individuals cast ballots and 277 registered to vote. They were identified as part of a routine review. Ohio does not maintain a comprehensive database of all non-citizens in Ohio, so LaRose's office cross-matched voter records against citizenship statuses reported to the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Ohio has more than 8 million registered voters. LaRose said he has given the names to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost for further investigation and potential prosecution.
Judge: Purdue workers should get bonuses, but maybe not CEO
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — The judge overseeing the bankruptcy case of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma says most of the company's employees should receive bonuses next year. But he says more consideration is needed as to whether the CEO should collect $1.3 million on top of his $2.6 million base salary. Attorneys general representing about half the states said CEO Craig Landau should not receive the pay bump in part because he is named as a defendant in a handful of the 2,700 lawsuits the company is facing over its role in the opioid crisis. But the judge said the parties should talk it through.
A locker, a chirp: How tiny clues help solve child sex cases
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Homeland Security Investigations, a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has a victim identification lab where three analysts and one special agent comb through the graphic images of child abuse and exploitation to find hidden clues to help identify the children. The lab was created in 2011 to combat an endless supply of images. The work of HSI agents has led to thousands of child exploitation-related arrests. But being part of ICE has taken a toll. Funding for HSI has fallen as a greater share of ICE’s budget is devoted to removing immigrants.
GM, Korea's LG Chem in venture to build factory in Ohio
WARREN, Mich. (AP) — General Motors and Korea's LG Chem have formed a joint venture to build an electric vehicle battery cell factory near Lordstown, Ohio. That's east of Cleveland. The companies also will work together on battery technology to bring down the cost. The new plant will create more than 1,100 jobs in the area around Lordstown. The joint venture plans to invest $2.3 billion in the operations. They'll break ground on the new plant sometime next year. The exact location wasn't disclosed. The companies made the announcement at GM's technical center in Warren, Michigan, which is north of Detroit.
The Who plans 1st Cincinnati area concert since ’79 tragedy
CINCINNATI (AP) — The rock band The Who will play its first Cincinnati area concert since 11 fans died 40 years ago in a pre-show stampede. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band made the announcement Tuesday night, on the 40th anniversary of the tragedy in Cincinnati. The Who will play April 23 at Northern Kentucky University’s BB&T Arena, across the Ohio River 7 miles south of the 1979 concert site.
2 police officers dragged by car fleeing traffic stop
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say two Ohio police officers were dragged when a stolen vehicle fled a traffic stop with two men who earlier had tried to run over two other officers. Dayton Police Lt. Randy Beane says one officer got away after being dragged about 50 yards Tuesday while the other officer was dragged farther and suffered injuries Beane described as “pretty serious.” Beane says the men had attempted to run over two other officers earlier in a different stolen vehicle. That first vehicle was later found empty. Authorities say they're looking for the two suspects and the second vehicle.
Plane diverted to Denver because of disruptive passenger
DENVER (AP) — Frontier Airlines officials say a plane traveling from Cincinnati, Ohio, to Las Vegas was diverted to Denver because of a passenger who became disruptive during the flight. A statement from the airline says law enforcement officers removed the passenger when the plane landed in Denver Wednesday evening. It's not clear what the passenger was doing to disrupt the flight or whether the person is in custody. The website FlightAware says the plane was in Denver a little over an hour and arrived in Las Vegas after midnight Thursday.