Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio proposal aimed at outlawing abortions would present some doctors with a difficult choice. They'd either have to face potential criminal prosecution or attempt a procedure considered medically impossible. Under the Republican-sponsored bill, a doctor who terminates a pregnancy could face murder charges unless it’s done to save a woman’s life. But the bill also says doctors could be prosecuted if they fail to do whatever they can to preserve the pregnancy. And that would include trying to move a fertilized egg into the uterus if it implanted elsewhere. The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists says that simply cannot be done.