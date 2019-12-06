Lordstown community uplifted after new GM plant announcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - This time last year Lordstown had hit a low, but fast forward to Thursday and the city is singing a different tune.
General Motors announced they’ll be building a new facility in Lordstown, just a year after the GM plant in Lordstown shutdown.
The owner of Ross’ Eatery and Pub says when GM shut down he lost his best customer. Earl Ross says he used to be at GM day and night making deliveries and catering corporate lunches. He’s hoping this new plant will get everyone in town back on their feet.
“I’ve been talking to a lot of upset, worried people with scarce money in their pockets,” said Ross. “It’s nice to see an uptick of new faces, brighter futures ahead type of mentality.”
Last year this GM plant shutdown, leaving many people in the town without a lot of options. Local business owners in Lordstown like Ross felt it too. He says his business went down about 50% in the last six months.
“With my catering business I was treading water, but, you know, I didn’t have any gravy for my mashed potatoes,” Ross said. “It was instant mashed potatoes at that.”
GM announced their plans this morning for a new facility in Lordstown to make batteries for electric cars. It’s all part of a partnership between General Motors and LG Chem. The two companies plan to invest $2.3 billion into the Lordstown plant.
The town’s mayor was in a very good mood when we ran into him Thursday.
“Well you could probably tell by the smile on my face I’m doing pretty good today,” said Arno Hill, mayor of Lordstown. “You know after losing GM things are finally looking up for Lordstown.”
This plan will create 1,100 new jobs. Many in the community are hopeful this is the beginning of a fresh start.
