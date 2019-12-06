Mentor fire department warns of faulty energy-saving light bulbs that nearly led to blaze

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department is asking community members to ensure their light bulbs aren’t on the national recall list.
Fire crews in Mentor responded to a call on Thursday morning for reports of smoke in an apartment.
Once there, first responders noticed a light haze and a “popping” noise coming from a hallway closet light.
The problem turned out to be an energy-saving light bulb that was actually recalled.
Fortunately, the bulb did not cause a fire or significant damage.
