Mentor fire department warns of faulty energy-saving light bulbs that nearly led to blaze
December 6, 2019 at 1:51 PM EST - Updated December 6 at 1:51 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Mentor Fire Department is asking community members to ensure their light bulbs aren’t on the national recall list.

Fire crews in Mentor responded to a call on Thursday morning for reports of smoke in an apartment.

Once there, first responders noticed a light haze and a “popping” noise coming from a hallway closet light.

The problem turned out to be an energy-saving light bulb that was actually recalled.

Fortunately, the bulb did not cause a fire or significant damage.

