19 News gets results after siblings forced to live in deplorable conditions in Cleveland apartment

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “The other day when I was walking through here I was almost in tears,” and it’s easy to see why.
Luwana Bennett and her brother Ali have been grappling with an unbelievable situation for a couple of months.
Their living room ceiling has a gaping hole in it, and water is dripping at a steady pace.
“I keep calling the office trying to get help, and they telling me they’re working on the problem but they’re not. It’s taking a long time. I also asked if they could set us up with temporary shelter. They never got back to us, and it has just been a terrible way to live,” Luwana said.
19 News saw the damage firsthand: there was plastic on the living room floor collecting puddles of water, a bucket in the bathroom to catch a leak and water spots throughout a bedroom.
The manager of KPL called her attorney, Ed Kasputis, who met 19 News at the apartment building.
“First of all, we’re putting tenants up in a hotel for the next four days. Second of all, both the roofer and water restoration company coming tomorrow at 10 a.m. to access and cure the situation,” he said.
We’ll check back to ensure the problem has been resolved.
