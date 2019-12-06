Northeast Ohio Weather: Mostly cloudy and blustery today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front is sweeping through this morning. Temperatures warm into the middle 40′s until the front passes then we will drop. I have a dry forecast, but I can’t rule out a stray shower or two out there. Afternoon temperatures will drop into the 30′s. It will be blustery as this happens with a shifting wind to the northwest at 10-20 mph and gusts over 30 mph in spots. It is looking dry for your Friday night plans with a mostly cloudy sky.