Odell Beckham Jr. clarifies remarks about future with Browns: ‘I never said I was not happy in Cleveland’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Odell Beckham Jr. took to Twitter on Friday morning to clarify comments that he made about his future in Cleveland and with the Browns.
The post is in reference to his vague comments he made after Thursday’s practice when asked if he wants to remain in Cleveland following this season.
“I couldn’t tell you what’s going to happen,” Beckham replied.
Statistically speaking, Beckham is having one of the worst years in his career. In his first year with the Browns, the wide receiver has 57 catches through 12 games with only two touchdowns.
Head coach Freddie Kitchens was asked if Beckham has shown any frustration during his time in Cleveland.
“Odell has not been a problem at all. Really, if it was not Odell, we would not be even asking these questions about that kind of outlier type stuff," Kitchens said on Wednesday. "Odell has been fine. He has been good. Helps everybody, helps the young guys. Baker and Odell have a good dialogue. Everything is good.”
Beckham was acquired by the Browns during an offseason blockbuster trade with the New York Giants and is under contract through the 2023 season.
The 5-7 Browns and Beckham will take the field in Cleveland against the Cincinnati Bengals.
