Ohio company recalls canned cat food due to health, safety and quality standard concerns

ORVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio based company is recalling cans of cat food due to concerns about its health, safety, and quality standards.
The J.M. Smucker Company announced a voluntary recall of specific lots of Special Kitty® wet, canned cat food due to health concerns potentially associated with ingredients believed not to meet the Company’s quality and safety standards.
The product is Special Kitty® Mixed Grill Dinner Pate.
In addition to being sold individually, this product is also sold in variety packs. If consumers have any of the products below in their possession, they should stop feeding it to their cats and dispose of the product.
Cats who consume these products may experience nausea with excessive salivation, diarrhea, or vomiting. More severe symptoms include having a difficult time walking, seizures, and in extreme situations, death.
Consumers are encouraged to contact their cat’s veterinarian immediately if their cat is displaying any of these symptoms.
These products are sold in grocery stores nationwide and online. No other Special Kitty® products are impacted by this recall.
If any consumers have any questions, they are asked to call 888-569-6767 or visit https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov/ for more information.
