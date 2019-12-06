Ohio organization that helps refugees joins Sunny Side Up to talk about holiday pop up

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “US Together” is an Ohio organization that helps refugees, and they joined the cast of Sunny Side Up to talk about their new initiative to help refugees start-up businesses.
On Saturday, the organization will host a holiday pop up to help refugees start a business.
There will be a multitude of services provided for those who participate.
Those who attend will have access to lean information, individualized technical assistance, small business training, and mentorship from those with experience.
The holiday pop-up will be at Beachcliff Market Square at 19300 of Detroit Ave.
For more information on the organization, visit its website here.
