Ravenna man arrested after pulling gun during apparent road rage incident (video)

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police arrested a man they say pulled a gun on another driver Wednesday.
The apparent road rage incident was caught on camera.
The victims say they were just sitting behind the now-suspect at a stop sign, waiting to pull out of a Ravenna shopping plaza.
They weren’t moving, so they honked the horn.
When they turned out onto Highway 59, that’s when everything escalated
Shocking video shows the suspect pull a gun, after he and the woman driving their car pull over to yell at the people behind them.
He aims it right at Brandon Lucas, and his friend who was driving.
“I think he just went way over the top,” Lucas said. “The video speaks for itself. They approached us. When they got out of the car, I got my phone out, because I knew it was going to be a big deal."
Police identified the man with the gun as Harold Oblinger. Officers arrested him at his home Wednesday night.
In the video, Oblinger flashes a badge, but it’s unclear what it is.
“People like him should not be able to have concealed carry permits,” Lucas said.
After watching the video back, Lucas is just so grateful to be alive.
“I could have captured my own death, which is terrifying,” he said. “It’s totally terrifying. I looked down the barrel of his gun, and it shook me to my core.”
Thankfully no one was hurt in the incident.
According to court records, Oblinger appeared in court Thursday. He bonded out of jail late Thursday afternoon.
