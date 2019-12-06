Several Cleveland Browns tickets going for $9 Sunday, cheaper than a beer at the game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -You can tell the luster has warn off the Cleveland Browns season based on the price of tickets for Sunday on the secondary market.
The Super Bowl contender chatter is as empty now as a case of Schlitz in the Muni Lot, which coincidentally is about what you’ll pay for two tickets to the game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.
At the time of this article there were dozens and dozens of tickets being sold on Vivid Seats for $9, $10 and $11.
Seeing as how the Bengals only have one win, this should be the Browns best chance to win at home, but we all know anything can happen and it shows in the sheer amount of people dumping tickets.
According to Vivid Seats the average ticket price for this week, of all the tickets being sold on its site, is $90 and that marks the lowest cost of the season.
- Titans at Browns (9/8): $200
- Rams at Browns (9/22): $187
- Seahawks at Browns (10/13): $192
- Bills at Browns (11/10): $142
- Steelers at Browns (11/14): $174
- Dolphins at Browns (11/24): $99
- Bengals at Browns (12/8): $90
- Ravens at Browns (12/22): $112
Even the late season game against the Baltimore Ravens, which could have some sort of significance for a potential prayer of a playoff position, is the third cheapest ticket of the season.
That price could change in the weeks leading up to the final home game of the season.
