St. Mary's faces tough test vs No. 19 Dayton

STELLAR SENIORS: Saint Mary's has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jordan Ford, Malik Fitts, Tanner Krebs, Matthias Tass and Tommy Kuhse have combined to account for 78 percent of the team's scoring this year and 74 percent of all Gaels points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TOPPIN: Obi Toppin has connected on 42.9 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 7 of 15 over his last five games. He's also made 76.5 percent of his free throws this season.