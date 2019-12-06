5 suspects arraigned for a massive organized theft operation in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people pleaded not guilty at their arraignment Friday after being indicted on 116-counts for a theft ring.
Christine Jachna, Donald Miller, Brandon Harrison, Dylan Stump and John Harrison were ordered held on a $10,000 bond.
Two other suspects, Wayne Pierce and Video Ecolano, will face a judge on Dec. 10.
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said the seven suspects face numerous charges; including, grand theft, conspiracy, breaking and entering, vandalism, and receiving stolen property.
“These thieves fenced stolen goods across municipal lines, hoping that by spreading out their crimes, they would evade law enforcement,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Too bad for them we have the Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, which has no boundary lines, and was able to piece it all together to get results.”
“Numerous law enforcement agencies spent hundreds of hours investigating more than 40 incidents in over 20 cities in northeast Ohio,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor O’Malley said. “This collaborative effort will help eradicate this criminal organization from our community.”
According to investigators, the suspected thieves targeted vehicles, catalytic converters, trailers, an excavator, a backhoe, golf carts, televisions, and more.
“This indictment is a prime example of the tireless work and extraordinary efforts of many different agencies and investigators,” said Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams. “The task force spent countless hours collaborating to ensure this outstanding result, and this certainly shows how important partnerships are in law enforcement.”
The thefts occurred in Cuyahoga, Lake, Lorain, and Summit counties, according to the attorney general’s office.
