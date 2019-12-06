Thieves (with fresh bee stings) destroy hive, steal up to $3,500 in honey from Akron company

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Someone destroyed a hive owned by Akron Honey near Saint Vincent-Saint Mary High School in Akron. They even left a hammer behind.
Brent Wesley, owner of Akron Honey, said he was using it to teach children at the elementary school twice a month about bees.
“It had an active colony inside from what I knew. It happened over the last six days,” said Wesley.
Wesley said he knows it wasn’t a beekeeper who did this.
“They were probably just trying to get to the honey. They did it in the wrong way. They got in the hive the wrong way. We don’t get into a hive with a hammer," he said. “They probably put the hammer down so they could grab the frames, then the girls [bees] got at them and made them run and not come back.”
He said if they did know what they were doing, it would equal a nice profit down the road.
“This colony over winter should come out strong in the spring and next year if they would’ve survived, we could’ve probably got at least 150 pounds off of it. That would equate to $3,000 to $3,500 based on our urban honey prices,” said Wesley.
Wesley has a message for whoever did this. “You didn’t have to do that. I would’ve probably just given you some if you really needed it and also showed you how to keep bees in a way that you can get your own harvest of honey going every single year.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.