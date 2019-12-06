Woman accused of stabbing victim over faux fur boots ordered to stay from the church where the attack happened

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman accused of walking into a Cleveland Heights church and stabbing a guest, pleaded not guilty at her arraignment Friday.
Meredith Lowell, 35, of Cleveland Heights, was indicted on several charges, including attempted murder and aggravated burglary.
Her bond was reduced from $1 million to $250,000.
Cleveland Heights police said Lowell entered the Fairmount Presbyterian Church on Nov. 20 and stabbed a woman in the arm with a kitchen knife.
Police said Lowell targeted the victim because of her boots, which turned out to have faux fur on them instead of real fur.
Officers tell 19 News that Lowell and the victim did not have any interaction before the attack.
The only connection that Lowell has to the church is that she lives close by, according to police.
Two people inside the church restrained Lowell until police arrived at the scene.
The victim, whose name is not being released, was treated and released.
Lowell was also ordered to stay away from the victim and the Fairmount Presbyterian Church.
She will be back in court on Dec. 16.
Lowell has a history of violent animal activism.
In 2012 after she was accused of attempting to hire a hitman to murder a person who was wearing fur clothing.
