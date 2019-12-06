Worker hospitalized after falling through 2 Cleveland parking garage levels in excavator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A construction worker is in the hospital after falling through two levels of the Hamilton Avenue parking garage in Cleveland while working in an excavator.
The garage sits on East 12th Street and Hamilton Avenue.
The worker was driving a Bobcat excavator on the fourth floor of the garage. He and the machine fell through the third to the second floor around 9 a.m.
The building sent an email to customers who park in the building, alerting them of what happened.
Tom Evans said he’s parked at the garage for around four years. He said he got an email telling him, “A piece of equipment fell through two stories. It wasn’t clear whether anyone was injured.”
Evans was walking to the garage to check on his car after the accident when he told 19 news, “It doesn’t feel good. It’s a little unsettling, so I’m curious to see inside what things look like.”
E.V. Bishoff Company, the leasing company who owns the building, told 19 News they did not have any comments at this time.
