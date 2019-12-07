Browns home game causing road closures around Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you’re planning on heading downtown to watch the Browns play the Cincinnati Bengals at 1 p.m. in Cleveland, here’s what you need to know before you hit the road on Sunday.
East 9th Street and West 3rd Street between Lakeside Avenue and FirstEnergy Stadium will close at 11:30 a.m.
This will also close the West Shoreway exit.
The roads will reopen after kickoff.
If you are planning on heading downtown, you can also avoid traffic by taking the RTA Rapid to Tower City using the Blue, Green, and Red Lines and transferring to the Waterfront stop at West 3rd Street.
The RTA will be in service until midnight.
But, if you are a Browns parking pass holder or have a guest with a disability and you have to drop them off, the best way to go is to use E. 55th Street to N. Marginal Road and then to FirstEnergy Stadium.
