Brutal stretch continues for Cavaliers

The 93-87 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, their third loss to the Magic this season, came without Kevin Love, who was home with the flu. But it also came on the heels of Adrian Wojnarowski’s report on ESPN that the Cavs are now willing to listen to offers for forward Kevin Love, which came on the heels of The Athletic’s report earlier in the day that first-year coach John Beilein was already in danger of losing his team.