Brutal stretch continues for Cavaliers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another night, another loss for the Cavaliers, as the noise grows louder, inside and outside of the organization.
The 93-87 loss to the Orlando Magic on Friday night, their third loss to the Magic this season, came without Kevin Love, who was home with the flu. But it also came on the heels of Adrian Wojnarowski’s report on ESPN that the Cavs are now willing to listen to offers for forward Kevin Love, which came on the heels of The Athletic’s report earlier in the day that first-year coach John Beilein was already in danger of losing his team.
The Athletic quoted an anonymous player as saying “Guys drowned out his (Beilein’s) voice, and when guys start searching for the next in line for help, I believe you’ve lost them.”
The Cavaliers have lost 11 of their past 12 games, including five straight, all at home.
Trading Love, Tristan Thompson and other veterans who were key pieces of the championship past but possible disgruntled pieces of a challenging future may be the best thing for the Cavaliers at this point.
We know this: what they’re doing now isn’t working.
