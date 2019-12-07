Cleveland Police find woman’s car who was sexually assaulted; suspect fled on foot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police said they have recovered the victims’ car after officers spotted it, which led to a pursuit. No arrests were made. The suspect fled on foot. The car was found on Carnegie Ave. and E. 40th Street.
Cleveland Police are looking for a suspect who sexually assaulted a 25-year-old woman after she left boxing class Thursday evening.
The woman went to her car at 8 p.m. after class at 3001 Church Avenue when a male with a hoodie pulled tight approached her while she was putting items away, police said.
Police said he demanded her for money before forcing her into the back seat where he sexually assaulted her.
According to police, the suspect then took her phone and car with the property.
Call the police if you have any information on the suspect or where the stolen car may be,
