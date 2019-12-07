Construction work on I-271 SB closing lanes and ramps throughout the weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With the weather conditions just right, crews will be working on the I-271 SB widening project this weekend.
The Ohio Department of Transportation said the construction work will take place in the southern end of Cuyahoga County for “the necessary operations to shift traffic into the final configuration on I-271 south.”
This means that all of the lanes I-271 SB between Miles Road and the Summit County line will be open on Monday morning.
Here is the schedule of closures provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation that start on Saturday morning:
Saturday, December 7
- 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- I-271 south between Emery Rd. and Columbus Rd., one lane open.
- 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, December 8
- Miles Rd. entrance ramp to I-271 south, closed. Motorists will be detoured via I-480 east/I-271 north to Chagrin Rd. to I-271 south.
- 11 a.m. to noon
- U.S. 422 ramp to I-271 south, closed. Motorists will be detoured via I-271 north to Chagrin Rd. to I-271 south.
- 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- I-480 east ramp to U.S. 422, closed. Motorists will be detoured via I-271 north to Chagrin Rd. to I-271 south.
- I-271 south between Miles Rd. and Tinkers Creek, one lane open.
- 7 p.m. through 6 a.m. Sunday, December 8
- I-271 southbound between Emery Rd. and Columbus Rd., one lane open.
- I-271 southbound between Miles Rd. and the Summit County line, all traffic shifted into the right two lanes.
- I-271 south traffic must use new exit 22 to continue onto I-271 south.
Sunday, December 8
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- I-271 southbound between Emery Rd. and Columbus Rd., one lane open.
- I-271 south between Miles Rd. and the Summit County line, all traffic shifted into the right two lanes.
