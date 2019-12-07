ESPN reports Cavs are ready to listen to trade offers for Kevin Love

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love’s time in Cleveland may be coming to an end soon. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN is reporting the Cavs are ready to listen to offers for their star player.
Love is one of the few players from the 2016 NBA Championship team that remain.
“I’m told Cleveland is ready now to listen to offers on Kevin Love as we get to that Dec. 15 date and the Feb. trade deadline," Wojnarowski said. "If someone blows them away with an offer. This is a team clearly in a rebuild.”
December 15th is an important date in the NBA, as players who signed with teams over the summer can officially be traded.
Wojnarowski said that Boston, Portland, and Denver were the many teams in the past that were interested in him.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.