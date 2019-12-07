Friday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Attica Seneca E. 52, Morral Ridgedale 49
Circleville Logan Elm 56, Cols. Hamilton Twp. 21
Cle. Collinwood 46, Cle. MLK 26
Collins Western Reserve 36, Ashland Mapleton 30
Cols. Mifflin 48, Cols. International 26
Delaware Buckeye Valley 32, Cols. Grandview Hts. 31
Dublin Scioto 44, Delaware Olentangy Berlin 37
Fairfield Christian 94, Bellaire St. John 10
Gahanna Lincoln 74, Reynoldsburg 62
Granville 62, Hebron Lakewood 49
Groveport-Madison 52, Cols. Franklin Hts. 46
Hilliard Bradley 49, Thomas Worthington 46, OT
Hilliard Darby 49, Delaware Hayes 48
Lawrence School 47, Elyria Open Door 41
Marysville 84, Galloway Westland 27
Pataskala Watkins Memorial 66, Pataskala Licking Hts. 52
Sidney 49, Piqua 40
Stryker 32, Pioneer N. Central 27
Westerville N. 46, Westerville Cent. 32
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/