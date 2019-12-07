Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — John Beilein is getting the NBA rookie treatment. The 66-year-old coach had to defend his coaching methods after a report surfaced with Cleveland players anonymously saying Beilein was coaching them like they were still in college and that they've already tuned him out. Following the Cavs' fourth straight loss and 11th in 12 games, forward Tristan Thompson offered his support to Beilein and expressed disappointment that any of his teammates would criticize the former Michigan coach. The Cavs are just 5-16 and went 1-5 on a homestand than ended with a 93-87 loss to Orlando.