Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Terrence Ross scored 21 points, Evan Fournier added 18 and Aaron Gordon had a big dunk in the final 20 seconds to lead the Orlando Magic to their fourth straight win, 93-87 over the Cleveland Cavaliers, who have dropped four straight and 11 of 12. Orlando, which opened the season 2-6, moved to .500 for the first time. Collin Sexton scored 19 points and Cedi Osman 14 for Cleveland. Before the game, Cavs first-year coach John Beilein addressed a report that some of his players are unhappy with his coaching methods. Beilein is confident his team is “on board.”
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — No. 2 Ohio State will seek an unprecedented third consecutive outright title when it faces No. 10 Wisconsin in Saturday's Big Ten championship game. A win also would give the undefeated Buckeyes one of the four precious playoff spots. The Buckeyes have won six straight in the series and both of the previous two title games between the schools. The Badgers also lost 38-7 earlier this season in Columbus. Ohio State has an 18-game winning streak.
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns are running out of games and time. Their playoff hopes are razor thin following a loss last week at Pittsburgh and another setback would eliminate them and add another year to the NFL's current longest postseason drought. On Sunday, Cleveland faces the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally got their first win of the season last week and would like nothing better than to put an exclamation point on the the Browns' disappointing season. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is expected to play after suffering a bruised right hand against the Steelers.
UNDATED (AP) — The Heisman Trophy chase and the playoff race have become intertwined. Since the College Football Playoff started in 2014, four of the five Heisman winners and 14 of the 17 finalists have played on teams selected to play in the semifinals. That makes conference championship weekend especially important as voters keep an eye on contenders. It has also made it especially difficult for players out of the national title hunt, like injured Alabama star Tua Tagovailoa, to work their way on to voters' ballots.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is sick and will miss Friday night's game against the Orlando Magic. Cavs coach John Beilein said Love has been ill the past two days. The team is hoping its best player will be able to join Cleveland for Saturday's game at Philadelphia. Love has missed three games earlier this season with a back bruise. Love is averaging 16.7 points and 10.7 rebounds for the Cavs, who have lost four straight and 10 of 11.