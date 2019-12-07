Homicide investigation underway after 29-year-old man fatally shot, another injured in Cleveland overnight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police confirmed one man is dead, and one man is injured in a shooting that police are investigating as a homicide.
Police said a 29-year-old man died due to a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
A 28-year-old man was shot multiple times, and he refused treatment at MetroHealth Hospital, police said.
A 24-year-old woman was involved in the shooting, but she did not suffer any injuries, police said.
We will update this story if we get more information.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.