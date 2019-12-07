One-car accident leaves one man dead Friday night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A fatal one-car crash happened around 9 p.m. Friday night that left a 36-year-old man dead, Cleveland Police said.
Police said the man was driving in a Chevy Impala, where he was traveling past the speed limit in the area. For reasons unknown, he went off the road and the car hit an uprooted tree, and then a pole at Dunlap Ave.
The Accident Investigation Unit was notified.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene police said.
