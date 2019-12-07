Police searching for two men officers say robbed a 71-year-old pizza delivery man at gunpoint

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron Police are looking for two men they say robbed a 71-year-old pizza guy Thursday evening.
He’s the second delivery man to be held at gunpoint in the area just this week.
Thankfully, both are okay.
A woman who was scared to show her face on camera, saw police pull up to help the 71-year-old pizza delivery man Thursday around 6:30 p.m.
“I just think that it’s horrible, and it’s close to home,” she said.
Officers say two men held the 71-year-old at gunpoint and took his cash on Girard Street.
Just a few days ago, another Papa John’s delivery man was robbed in Akron nearby.
His manager called 911 in that case. Officers believe four boys as young as 10 to 15-years-old set up the delivery.
“Both of them had two armed black males,” the neighbor said. “So, I was wondering if it was connected.”
Police haven’t said at this point. They’re looking for the suspects in both cases.
As they do, residents on Girard Street are taking action.
“I added a camera last night,” one neighbor said.
And, people are raising money as a gift to encourage the 71-year-old man.
He told 19 News that he’s moving forward.
In fact, he went back to delivering less than 24 hours after the robbery.
“Good for him that he’s able to do that,” one resident said.
The fundraiser’s organizer says if the delivery man does that at his age, the thieves could certainly get a job too.
If you have any information on who the suspects may be, call Akron Police.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.