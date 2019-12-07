5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Battle of Ohio resumes Sunday and the Tailgate 19 crew has you covered with the best pregame show in town.
Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne join host Tony Zarrella at the Wild Eagle Saloon in Broadview Heights, starting live at 11 a.m.
The guys will discuss:
* the Browns’ flickering playoff hopes
* Baker Mayfield’s hand injury and the effect it may have on the offense
* John Dorsey’s performance in 2 years as Browns general manager
* Odell Beckham Jr’s future in Cleveland
* Freddie Kitchens’ frustrations in his first season as Browns head coach
