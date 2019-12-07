Ryan Reynolds’ gin brand claps back at Peloton in ad spoof featuring wife with drink instead of bike

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Exercise bike and fitness company Peloton became the hot topic of many social media debates after its latest commercial showed a wife getting a stationary bike from her husband as a Christmas present.
Since its Thanksgiving premier, the now infamous advertisement split viewers into two sides: one that didn’t see anything wrong with a husband gifting his wife an expensive piece of exercise equipment to stay healthy, and other side that said it’s sexist and pushes a lose weight narrative.
Riding on the coattails of the viral commercial’s popularity, Ryan Reynolds decided to make a commercial for Aviation American Gin, which he is the owner and face of.
The ad spoof featured none other than the “Peloton wife” actress, whose real name is Monica Ruiz.
But instead of her on a bike, she’s holding a drink.
The commercial started with the “Peloton wife” staring blankly with her mouth slightly open, as if she was having a flashback of a traumatic experience.
As the shoot zoomed out, you saw her two friends by her side with a glass of gin in front of them.
Her friends looked at her like they didn’t know what to do when “Peloton wife” finally came to and said, “This gin is really smooth.”
Both friends agreed, and one offered to get her another glass while the other reassured, “You’re safe here.”
“Peloton wife” responded with a toast “to new beginnings,” inferring that she left her exercise-equipment-gift-giving husband.
That toast ended with “Peloton wife” going bottoms-up on the rest of the drink as her shocked friend remarked that “this is going to be a fun night" to the act that could be considered the opposite of a “healthy” choice like consistently exercising.
The last shot of the commercial featured a bottle of Aviation gin with a final gesture to the Peloton ad thrown in as one of the now seemingly ex-Peloton wife’s friend said, “You look great, by the way!”
Ryan Reynolds tweeted out a video of the commercial on Friday night with the caption, “Exercise bike not included. #AviationGin”
On the heels of its commercial, Peloton announced on Friday that it will open its first ever showroom in the Cleveland area.
The store’s grand opening will be Thurs. Dec. 12, at 9 a.m. at the Pinecrest shopping district in Orange Village.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.