USGS confirms 2.6 magnitude earthquake centered a couple miles off the coast of Eastlake shook Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Geological Society confirmed a 2.6 magnitude earthquake occurred just about 2.5 miles north of Eastlake at 10:06 a.m. on Saturday.
USGS said the earthquake was 5 km in depth, was felt almost 12 miles away, and lasted 44 seconds.
If you felt the earthquake, do not call 911 just to report it.
The Eastlake Police Department said only call 911 if you have an emergency, an injury, or major damage.
Instead, go to USGS to fill out a “felt report” on what you experienced and where you were for USGS by clicking here.
No damage or injuries have been reported at this time.
The Eastlake community has felt their share of earthquakes in 2019.
A 4.0 magnitude earthquake shook the area on June 10, and two more smaller ones with a magnitude of 1.8 and 1.5 were also confirmed in the following week.
