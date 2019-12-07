Violent night in Cleveland has police investigating 1 homicide, 7 other shootings overnight and Saturday; leaving residents worried about their safety

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a rash of shootings that happened in Cleveland overnight, including one homicide investigation Cleveland Police confirmed there were multiple shootings.
Local residents are worried about their safety in their neighborhoods.
Police said at 8 p.m. Friday night at Lardner Ave., a 20-year-old male was shot in the left arm. He transported himself to MetroHealth Hospital. The police were unable to locate the suspects when officers arrived.
There were two shootings that happened at 2 a.m. police said. The first one happened at E. 185th St. where a male victim suffered a gunshot wound, and he was life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital.
“It is a lot, it’s a lot,” said Cleveland Councilman Kevin Conwell who represents Glenville in the 9th Ward. “I got to get down to the bottom of it. What I’ll do next week reach out to the police and then we’ll knock on doors in that area.”
Even before this recent rash of shootings, many in the neighborhood are worried about their safety, particularly for their kids.
“I’m so protective over my kids, I take my kids to school.,” said Rhonda Lester. “And pick them up” “It gets scary, I’ll say that,” says Miriam Mills. “It gets scary because you don’t know where the bullets going.”
Councilman Conwell said he can work on how to make things better only after he finds out why this is happening.
“You’ll find out when you knock and talk," Conwell said. "When you knock on the door and talk to the residents, then they’ll tell you what’s going on.”
The second shooting happened at E. 124th St. and St. Clair as police said, as a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by ambulance to University Hospital. It is unknown at this time how old the victim at this time.
At 3 a.m., police said a shooting happened at St. Clair and Nottingham, as a 41-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.
At 4 a.m., police said at E. 40th St., a male was shot to the side of the chest, and a pregnant female was shot in the arm. Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority was notified, and they are handling the case. It is unknown at this time how old both the male and female are at this time.
Police said at 5 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. 107th St. for shots fired. Officers were informed that two males had arrived at Euclid Hospital in a private car. One of the victims died, and the second victim was transferred from Euclid Hospital to MetroHealth Hospital where he left refusing treatment.
“It was like a good five to six shots, pow, pow, pow, pow, early in the daytime, that’s what got me,” said Glenville resident Marian Mills about an early morning shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead and a 28-year-old man shot multiple times on East 107th Street Saturday morning."
Police said the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 600 block of E. 107th St. when person(s) unknown was standing outside shot at the car. Members of the homicide unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene for investigation.
Police said this matter remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, police said another shooting happened at E. 105 St. and St. Clair as a female suffered a gunshot wound to the head. It is not known how old the victim is at this time.
