Violent night in Cleveland has police investigating 1 homicide, 7 other shootings overnight and Saturday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There was a rash of shootings that happened in Cleveland overnight, including one homicide investigation Cleveland Police confirmed there were multiple shootings.
Police said at 8 p.m. Friday night at Lardner Ave., a 20-year-old male was shot in the left arm. He transported himself to MetroHealth Hospital. The police were unable to locate the suspects when officers arrived.
There were two shootings that happened at 2 a.m. police said. The first one happened at E. 185th St. where a male victim suffered a gunshot wound, and he was life-flighted to MetroHealth Hospital.
The second shooting happened at E. 124th St. and St. Clair as police said, as a man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported by ambulance to University Hospital. It is unknown at this time how old the victim at this time.
At 3 a.m., police said a shooting happened at St. Clair and Nottingham, as a 41-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her right leg. The victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital.
At 4 a.m., police said at E. 40th St., a male was shot to the side of the chest, and a pregnant female was shot in the arm. Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority was notified, and they are handling the case. It is unknown at this time how old both the male and female are at this time.
Police said at 5 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of E. 107th St. for shots fired. Officers were informed that two males had arrived at Euclid Hospital in a private car. One of the victims died, and the second victim was transferred from Euclid Hospital to MetroHealth Hospital where he left refusing treatment.
Police said the victims were traveling in a vehicle in the 600 block of E. 107th St. when person(s) unknown was standing outside shot at the car. Members of the homicide unit along with the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner responded to the scene for investigation.
Police said this matter remains under investigation, and no arrests have been made.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, police said another shooting happened at E. 105 St. and St. Clair as a female suffered a gunshot wound to the head. It is not known how old the victim is at this time.
