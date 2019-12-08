Alliance High-School Teacher dies after horrific car crash in Marlboro Township

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) -
A community is mourning after a tragic car crash claims the life of a school teacher.
27-year-old Madeline Wright died after a driver hit her car early Thursday morning.
According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:52 a.m. on State Route 173 between State Route 44 and Paris Avenue.
The report stated 30-year-old Clinton J. McGuire of Alliance was driving a 2012 Ford Focus west on SR-173 when he drove into the eastbound lane to pass a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 54-year-old woman of Alliance that was also heading west.
The Highway Patrol said McGuire was passing on a hill crest over a double yellow line and struck a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by Wright of Hartville that was going east head-on.
McGuire’s Ford then struck the Chrysler and forced it off the highway and into a ditch, according to the Highway Patrol.
Moments after the crash settled, a 2007 Chrysler PT-Cruiser driven by a 53-year-old Alliance woman heading west on SR-173 struck the Ford that was stopped in the west travel lane at approximately 5:57 a.m., according to the report.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed McGuire died in the collision and was taken to the Stark County Coroner’s Office.
Nimishillen EMS took Wright to Mercy Hospital where she was then flown to Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Highway Patrol. She died Saturday.
Her students are devastated.
“She had her own special way of teaching kids that could understand, she made sure that we all knew what we were doing and we all had an understanding of what was going on," said 16-year-old Ella Wayne. “She was an amazing teacher.”
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed all four involved in the crash were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this point in the investigation.
