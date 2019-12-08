Already fatal 4-car Marlboro Township crash has now claimed life of 27-year-old Alliance High School teacher

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol already confirmed the Canton Post is investigating a four-car Marlboro Township crash claimed the life of a 30-year-old Alliance man in the early morning hours on Thursday.
On Saturday, Alliance City Schools announced the life of one of their beloved high school teachers, Madeline Wright, was also taken after her car was hit head-on.
According to the Highway Patrol, the crash happened at approximately 5:52 a.m. on State Route 173 between State Route 44 and Paris Avenue.
The report stated 30-year-old Clinton J. McGuire of Alliance was driving a 2012 Ford Focus west on SR-173 when he drove into the eastbound lane to pass a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica driven by a 54-year-old woman of Alliance that was also heading west.
The Highway Patrol said McGuire was passing on a hill crest over a double yellow line and struck a 2015 Hyundai Elantra driven by 27-year-old Madeline F. Wright of Hartville that was going east head-on.
McGuire’s Ford then struck the Chrysler and forced it off the highway and into a ditch, according to the Highway Patrol.
Moments after the crash settled, a 2007 Chrysler PT-Cruiser driven by a 53-year-old Alliance woman heading west on SR-173 struck the Ford that was stopped in the west travel lane at approximately 5:57 a.m., according to the report.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed McGuire died in the collision and was taken to the Stark County Coroner’s Office.
Nimishillen EMS took Wright to Mercy Hospital where she was then flown to Akron City Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Highway Patrol.
The Alliance High School math teacher later died from her injures, according to the school.
Alliance City Schools made the heartbreaking announcement on Facebook with the caption:
"We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of one of our beloved AHS teachers. Madeline Wright was a kind and caring member of the Aviator team. She will be missed dearly by her co-workers and students.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Wright family at this difficult time."
The Highway Patrol said the 54-year-old Alliance woman driving the Pacifica was treated by Marlboro EMS at the scene and released.
The 53-year-old woman driving the PT-Cruiser was not injured from the crash, according to the report.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed all four involved in the crash were wearing their seat belt at the time of the crash, and drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor at this point in the investigation.
According to the report, SR-173 between SR-44 and Paris Avenue was closed for 3.5 hours.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the Ohio Department of Transportation also assisted on scene.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.