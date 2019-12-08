Badgers take an early 7-0 lead over the Buckeyes in the first quarter

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WOIO) -The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 in conference) will take on the Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 7-2 in conference) in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night.
Right out of the gate, Wisconsin threw it deep early for a 27-yard gain in the first quarter.
Later on during their drive, the Badgers struck first with a 44-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor, and the Badgers took an early 7-0 lead with 12:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The Buckeyes went for it on 4th and 7th in at the Wisconsin 34-yard line during the first quarter, but they could not convert, and the Badgers took over on downs.
This story will be updated during the game.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.