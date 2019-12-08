Badgers take a 21-7 lead over the Buckeyes at half

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WOIO) -The Ohio State Buckeyes (12-0, 9-0 in conference) will take on the Wisconsin Badgers (10-2, 7-2 in conference) in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night.
Right out of the gate, Wisconsin threw it deep early for a 27-yard gain in the first quarter.
Later on during their drive, the Badgers struck first with a 44-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor, and the Badgers took an early 7-0 lead with 12:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The Buckeyes went for it on 4th and 7th in at the Wisconsin 34-yard line during the first quarter, but they could not convert, and the Badgers took over on downs.
The Badgers take a 7-0 lead after one-quarter of play.
The Badgers look to score again, as they are in Buckeyes territory in the second quarter.
The Badgers converted on a 4th and 4 to continue the long drive.
The Badgers later on during the drive would score once again on a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Jack Coan to make it 14-0 with 9:41 remaining the second quarter.
The Buckeyes punt team came and they faked a punt on 4th down and 9, and the fake punt turned into a 21-yard completed pass.
Justin Fields rushed for 3-yards and then fumbled the ball after being tackled. The ball was on the Badgers 4-yard line, where the Buckeyes were threatening to score.
The Badgers recovered the football.
The Badgers would not capitalize on the Buckeyes turnover.
The Buckeyes finally scored on a two-yard run by J.K. Dobbins to make it 14-7 Badgers with 42 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Badgers would then go down the field, and due to a pass interference call on the Buckeyes, the Badgers had the ball at the one-yard line.
The Badgers took advantage of the penalty and took it in for a one-yard run by Jack Coan to make it 21-7 with 10 seconds remaining in the second half.
The Badgers take a 21-7 lead at the half over the Buckeyes.
This story will be updated during the game.
