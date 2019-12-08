Browns and Bengals renew Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It took awhile, but the Browns and Bengals meet for the first time on 2019.
QB Baker Mayfield will be playing without a wrap on his hand after injuring it last week against the Steelers.
TE David Njoku has been activated from the Injured Reserve list and will suit up for Cleveland.
Njoku said in a press conference that he is very excited to return to the game after being out for two weeks with a wrist injury.
Also playing despite his injuries is WR Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that OBJ “has been playing through a serious and often painful sports hernia injury, sources say, one that will necessitate surgery in the offseason. He hasn’t missed a game yet, but he has been battling.”
The Bengals are 1-11, but are coming off their first win of the season, they beat the New York Jets last week.
