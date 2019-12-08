Browns defeat Bengals in Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It took awhile, but the Browns and Bengals meet for the first time on 2019.
Final: Bengals 19, Browns 27- The Browns finished off the Bengals by playing just enough defense when they needed to. The Bengals opened the fourth quarter with a 16 play, 74 yard drive that resulted in no points. With a third and goal from the 4-yard line, Andy Dalton threw an incomplete pass. Opting to go for it on fourth down, the Bengals came up short when Dalton scrambled and was tackled at the two.
The Browns took over and drove for a 31-yard Austin Seibert field goal to put the game on ice. Randy Bullock booted a 46 yard field goal with 12 seconds left, but Cincinnati could not recover the onside kick.
3rd Quarter: Bengals 16, Browns 24- Kareem Hunt scored from three yards out to put the Browns in front 21-14. Hunt got the glory, but Chubb set the score up with a 57-yard gallop down to the Cincinnati three yard line. Of the six plays on the drive, five were for runs, as the Browns finally started attacking the weak Bengal run defense.
A Randy Bullock 28 yard field goal briefly trimmed the Browns lead to five. The Bengals drove to the Browns two yard line, but Larry Ogunjobi and Bryan Cox combined to sack Dalton at the 10 yard line. Two incompletions later and Bullock came on for the field goal.
Austin Seibert booted a 53 yard field goal in the final minute of the quarter.
2nd Quarter: Bengals 13, Browns 14- Mayfield got the Browns a lead with a six yard touchdown run. The quarterback dove near the two yard line as he was being tackled and got the ball inside the pylon as he was landing out of bounds. The drive featured a conversion of a 3rd and 19 when Mayfield hit Landry for 20 yards at the Browns 36 yard line to extend the drive.
The Bengals took a 13-7 lead on a six play 57 yard drive that was capped off by Joe Mixon’s 1-yard touchdown run. Mixon had a 24 yard catch on the drive, Tyler Boyd had a 16-yard catch that got the ball to the 1 to set up Mixon’s plunge.
1st Quarter: Bengals 6, Browns 7- Denzel Ward made the biggest play of the quarter with an interception return of 61 yards for a touchdown. An Andy Dalton pass glanced off the hands of receiver Auden Tate and Ward caught the carom and took it to the house.
That play came just moments after a bizarre turnover by the Browns. David Njoku caught his first pass since returning from the IR. He appeared to be down by contact with possession, possibly dual possession with Cincinnati defender Nick Vigil. Vigil ripped the ball free, it was ruled a fumble and upheld by replay. Njoku was clearly down. It was later changed to an interception.
Ward’s play erased the miscue.
The Bengals managed two field goal drives with Randy Bullock connecting from 34 and 44 yards.
PREGAME: QB Baker Mayfield will be playing without a wrap on his hand after injuring it last week against the Steelers.
TE David Njoku has been activated from the Injured Reserve list and will suit up for Cleveland.
Njoku said in a press conference that he is very excited to return to the game after being out for two weeks with a wrist injury.
Also playing despite his injuries is WR Odell Beckham Jr.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that OBJ “has been playing through a serious and often painful sports hernia injury, sources say, one that will necessitate surgery in the offseason. He hasn’t missed a game yet, but he has been battling.”
The Bengals are 1-11, but are coming off their first win of the season, they beat the New York Jets last week.
