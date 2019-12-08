Browns defeat Bengals in Battle of Ohio at FirstEnergy Stadium

Final: Bengals 19, Browns 27- The Browns finished off the Bengals by playing just enough defense when they needed to. The Bengals opened the fourth quarter with a 16 play, 74 yard drive that resulted in no points. With a third and goal from the 4-yard line, Andy Dalton threw an incomplete pass. Opting to go for it on fourth down, the Bengals came up short when Dalton scrambled and was tackled at the two.