Buckeyes defeat Badgers 34-21 in the Big Ten Championship Game; win Big Ten Title

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (WOIO) -The Ohio State Buckeyes have defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 34-21 in the Big Ten Championship Game Saturday night.
The Buckeyes will learn their fate Sunday afternoon of where they are ranked in the College Football Playoff.
Right out of the gate, Wisconsin threw it deep early for a 27-yard gain in the first quarter.
Later on during their drive, the Badgers struck first with a 44-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor, and the Badgers took an early 7-0 lead with 12:57 remaining in the first quarter.
The Buckeyes went for it on 4th and 7th in at the Wisconsin 34-yard line during the first quarter, but they could not convert, and the Badgers took over on downs.
The Badgers take a 7-0 lead after one-quarter of play.
The Badgers look to score again, as they are in Buckeyes territory in the second quarter.
The Badgers converted on a 4th and 4 to continue the long drive.
The Badgers later on during the drive would score once again on a 14-yard rushing touchdown by Jack Coan to make it 14-0 with 9:41 remaining the second quarter.
The Buckeyes punt team came and they faked a punt on 4th down and 9, and the fake punt turned into a 21-yard completed pass.
Justin Fields rushed for 3-yards and then fumbled the ball after being tackled. The ball was on the Badgers 4-yard line, where the Buckeyes were threatening to score.
The Badgers recovered the football.
The Badgers would not capitalize on the Buckeyes turnover.
The Buckeyes finally scored on a two-yard run by J.K. Dobbins to make it 14-7 Badgers with 42 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Badgers would then go down the field, and due to a pass interference call on the Buckeyes, the Badgers had the ball at the one-yard line.
The Badgers took advantage of the penalty and took it in for a one-yard run by Jack Coan to make it 21-7 with 10 seconds remaining in the second half.
The Badgers take a 21-7 lead at the half over the Buckeyes.
The Buckeyes are trimming the Badgers lead. The Buckeyes were able to score in the third quarter thanks to a 16-yard pass from Fields to Jeremy Ruckert to make it 21-14 with 13:21 remaining in the third quarter.
The Badgers while punting, fumbled the ball on their own 20-yard line. The Buckeyes took over.
The Buckeyes could only net a 27-yard field goal by Blake Haubei to make it 21-17 Badgers with 10:45 remaining in the third quarter.
The Buckeyes have taken the lead over the Badgers, as Fields threw a 16-yard pass to K.J. Hill to make it 24-21 with 2:23 remaining in the third quarter.
The Buckeyes take a 24-21 lead at the end of the third quarter. They have scored 14 straight unanswered points in the third to take their first lead of the game in the Big Ten Championship Game.
The Buckeyes increased their lead in the 4th quarter, as Fields passed it to Hill for a 13-yard touchdown to make it 31-21 with 12:09 remaining.
The Buckeyes increased their lead to 34-21 in the fourth quarter with 4:39 remaining as they made a 24-yard field goal by Haubei.
The Buckeyes have won their 38th Big Ten Championship.
