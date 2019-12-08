Cleveland Browns’ Denzel Ward’s first career ‘pick 6’ comes with free curly fries

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Denzel Ward made a spectacular catch and run for his first career interception return.
The 'pick 6′ took place in the 1st quarter during the Bengals second drive of the game.
Ward was in the right place at the right time and took it back 61 yards the other way.
According to the Browns, it was their first defensive touchdown in two years.
The last defensive score took place on Oct. 15, 2017 in a loss to the Houston Texans.
The good news is the Browns were on the right side of the score board against Cincinatti.
The interception also comes with a free small curly fry from participating Arbys locations.
