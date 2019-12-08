Cleveland Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi makes kid’s day after inviting him out to meet his favorite team

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a great day to be a Browns fan for 16-year-old Nazerith Spates.
The Charlotte native got the treat of a lifetime when Browns DT Larry Ogunjobi invited him and his family out to the Cincinatti Bengals game.
Ogunjobi invited “Naz” out after hearing about his story of resilience.
Naz has an intellectual disability but doesn’t let that stop him from helping others and doing the things he loves.
The 16-year-old Charlotte native has been a Browns fan all his life, sticking with the team through thick and thin.
He stood in the endzone during pre-game where nearly the entire defensive line came up to him and showed love.
The folks at Dream On 3 set Naz up with VIP accommodations for the weekend trip.
On Saturday he visited the practice facility in Berea where he favorite player Odell Beckham jr. gave him a pair of cleats.
