Dawg Pound helps dogs in the pound: OBJ sports cleats supporting Berea Animal Rescue

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amid the controversy swirling around Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr.'s desire to stay in Cleveland, this is one thing that everyone can get behind.
OBJ is no stranger to putting on a fashion show with the cleats he wears while warming up before a game, but the ones he wore on Sunday prior to the Battle of Ohio may be his most meaningful.
For the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign, OBJ chose to wear ones that look like a dog, ears and all.
The cleats even have his initials embroidered in what looks like animal fur.
ESPN’s Jay Trotter said they are in support of Berea Animal Rescue.
One may say that the Dawg Pound is supporting local dogs in the pound waiting for their furever home.
