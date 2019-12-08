Cleveland Browns fans react to female NFL announcer Beth Mowins, she’s actually been broadcasting games for 25 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If you watched the Cleveland Browns play today you heard play-by-play calls from longtime broadcaster Beth Mowins.
Mowins worked the CBS broadcast for the the Browns’ AFC matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Fans and critics alike commented on the fact that a female was calling the game.
But it’s hardly her first time.
Mowins is a pioneer in the industry and has been calling games since the 90s.
She played college basketball at Lafayette College and got her start at ESPN in 1994.
Mowins first made history in 2017 by becoming the first female announcer with CBS in their 58-year history, ironically with the Browns-colts matchup in 2017.
