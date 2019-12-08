Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes and J.K. Dobbins ran for 172 yards and another score to help No. 2 Ohio State rally for a 34-21 victory over No. 10 Wisconsin. The undefeated Buckeyes won their third straight Big Ten title. Their 19th consecutive win also likely clinches their first playoff spot in three years. Ohio State was ranked No. 1 by the College Football Playoff selection committee last week. Wisconsin led 21-7 at the half but the Buckeyes pitched a second-half shutout and scored the final 27 points.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — 16th-ranked Memphis won the American Athletic Conference championship game, beating No. 21 Cincinnati 29-24 on Brady White’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Antonio Gibson with 1:14 left. The victory is expected to give Memphis a berth in the Cotton Bowl. Memphis coach Mike Norvell is now set to become the new coach at Florida State. Two people with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Norvell will be introduced by the Seminoles on Sunday.
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves against his former team and Josh Brown scored the winning goal in the Florida Panthers’ 4-1 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Bobrovsky made his first start against the Blue Jackets since signing with the Panthers on July 1. He played the previous seven seasons with Columbus. Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Mike Hoffman also scored for the Panthers. Aleksander Barkov had two assists and leads Florida with 12 multi-point games.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ben Simmons hit his second career 3-pointer and scored a career-high 34 points, and the Philadelphia 76ers didn’t need Joel Embiid’s help to rout the Cleveland Cavaliers 141-94. Simmons made 12 of 14 field goals, including his only 3-point attempt. He hit 9 of 12 free throws to help Philadelphia improve to 11-0 at home. He added seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and two blocks before watching the final 15 1/2 minutes from the bench. Embiid sat out with a left hip contusion.
DETROIT (AP) — Brett Gabbert threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Jack Sorenson early in the third quarter, and Miami of Ohio controlled most of the second half, beating Central Michigan 26-21 in the Mid-American Conference title game. The RedHawks won a record 16th MAC championship despite doing little on offense in the first half. Trailing 14-10 after two quarters, Miami took the lead on Gabbert's screen pass to Sorenson. The RedHawks held off CMU the rest of the way to win their first conference title since 2010. CMU was trying to win its first since 2009.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Kaleb Wesson scored 28 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and No. 6 Ohio State routed Penn State 106-74. Ohio State scored 100 points against a Big Ten rival for the first time since 1991. Four players hit double figures for the Buckeyes (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten), who shot 57.4 percent from the field. Andre Wesson scored 15, and sophomores Duane Washington Jr. and Luther Muhammad, each added 14. The Nitany Lions (7-2, 0-1) were led by Izaiah Brockington's 19 points and Seth Lundy's 10. Penn State lost for the second time in four games.