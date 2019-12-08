Kent State accepts bowl bid to face Utah State in Frisco Bowl

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kent State Golden Flashes have accepted a bowl bid, and will face Utah State in the Frisco Bowl, which takes place on Dec. 20th at 7:30 p.m. at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.
Utah State is part of the Mountain West Conference, and they went 7-5 on the season, and 6-2 in conference play.
This will be Kent State’s first bowl game since the 2012 season when they played in the GoDaddy.com Bowl in 2013.
The past bowl games the Kent State football program has been too: GoDaddy Bowl (2013), Tangerine Bowl (1972) and the Refrigerator Bowl (1954).
