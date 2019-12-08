Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

OHIO EARTHQUAKE
Minor earthquake in Lake Erie shakes Ohio shoreline again
EASTLAKE, Ohio (AP) — Geologists say a small earthquake centered just off the Lake Erie shoreline shook areas east of Cleveland. The 2.6 magnitude quake struck Saturday morning and was felt in several Ohio cities, including downtown Cleveland. There haven't been any reports of damage. It's the second 2.6 magnitude quake since mid-October. The latest one was centered about three miles north of the city of Eastlake. Both of those were much lighter than a 4.2 magnitude event that struck Ohio just northeast of Cleveland in Lake Erie in June.
PRIEST-CHILD PORN CHARGE
Priest accused of having child pornography
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland-area Roman Catholic priest who is accused of having child pornography is expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. Authorities arrested the Rev. Robert McWilliams on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Strongsville. He's charged with possessing child pornography and possessing criminal tools. The Cleveland diocese says investigators took a cellphone, iPad and laptop that belonged to McWilliams during a raid of the priest’s office and where he lived. McWilliams is being held in jail and hasn't made any statements since his arrest. Court records don't indicate whether he has any attorney.
OHIO GOVERNOR-MINOR LEAGUES
Ohio governor not happy with plan to cut minor league teams
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's governor isn't a fan of of Major League Baseball's proposal to drop 42 minor league teams from their leagues after next season. Republican Mike DeWine says he knows how important the teams are to communities around the country. DeWine and his family own the Asheville Tourists, a Class A farm team in North Carolina. It's not one of the teams on the list to be cut. DeWine tells the Dayton Daily News that minor league baseball is important because it's an affordable way to introduce the game to children and families.
FLEEING MAN KILLED
Man struck, killed after running from troopers on I-71
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ohio (AP) — State troopers in Ohio say a driver ran into a traffic while he was being arrested along on Interstate 71 and was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer. The State Highway Patrol says the driver was pulled over early Saturday in Fayette County after trooped suspected he was driving while impaired. Troopers say 31-year-old Jonathon Richards, of Hamilton, pulled away and ran from them while he was being arrested. The incident closed the southbound lanes of I-71 for several hours early Saturday.
MILITARY DOGS-HEARING RESEARCH
University developing hearing protection for military dogs
CINCINNATI (AP) — Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are working on developing hearing protection for canines on the battlefield. The head of the project tells WKRC-TV in Cincinnati that the goal is to prevent short-term hearing loss in military working dogs.
ELECTION SECURITY-OHIO
Ohio counties prodded to complete election security updates
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's elections chief says he's confident the perennial swing state will have adequate safeguards against cyberattacks in place before the 2020 presidential election, even though upgrades he's ordered are coming along slowly. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office said Friday that 52 of the 88 counties are at least halfway done carrying out orders he issued in June. They required federal risk and vulnerability assessments, installation of secure email systems and tools known as Albert intrusion detection devices, and other protections. During a cybersecurity briefing on Friday, LaRose urged local officials to get moving on the improvements before a Jan. 31 deadline.
PROSECUTOR PLEADS GUILTY
County prosecutor pleads guilty amid sex harassment review
FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio prosecutor under investigation over sexual misconduct allegations has pleaded guilty to negligent assault. Sandusky County Prosecutor Timothy Braun pleaded guilty Friday as part of a deal that will spare him jail time but force him to resign by the end of June. He'll be paid until he resigns, but he agreed not to seek reelection. Braun didn't make a statement during the hearing and left the court without commenting. Five women had filed complaints about Braun, accusing him of sexually harassing female employees. In October, Ohio's attorney general had called on Braun to resign immediately.
OPIOID CRISIS-LAWSUITS-OHIO
Ohio considering fund to protect opioid settlement money
COLUMBUS (AP) — The Ohio Attorney General's Office is floating the idea of changing the state constitution to create a fund to help ensure future settlement money from government lawsuits over the opioid epidemic is used to address that problem. A memo this week from a deputy attorney general suggested that's the best way to handle the funding and ensure it isn't diverted, as settlements with big tobacco companies were. Odds of quick action on the idea seem slim. The governor considers it premature, and it would require legislative approval and a statewide vote. Lawmakers would have to OK it by Dec. 18 to put it on the March ballot.
DEATH PENALTY-BITE MARK EVIDENCE
Appeals court reconsiders death sentence for boy's killing
CINCINNATI (AP) — An appeals court has heard arguments about whether a man should be executed for the torture, rape and murder of a 12-year-old Boy Scout. Danny Lee Hill was sentenced for the 1985 attack on Raymond Fife in Warren. WFMJ-TV reports a lawyer argued Thursday to the U.S. appeals court in Cincinnati that Hill's sentence should be vacated. It previously ruled Hill shouldn't be executed because he showed signs of being intellectually disabled, but the U.S. Supreme Court ordered it to reconsider the case.
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Firefighters want more staff, faster response after death
Ohio firefighters say more staff members and faster emergency responses are needed in their city to protect them and the general public. According to a March report, it took 45 minutes for a safety officer to arrive at the scene of an arson blaze that killed Hamilton firefighter Patrick Wolterman in 2015. Local 20 union President Tony Harris told the Hamilton City Council on Wednesday that another emergency squad ambulance is needed and that the same staffing levels are handling 3,000 more emergency runs since cuts were made in 2013. A city official says the union should have raised the concerns during contract negotiations this summer.