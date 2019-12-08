Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly playing through pain from injury he’ll need surgery on in offseason

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. already made headlines this week for his remarks that made his future in the Dawg Pound sound unclear when he said, “I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m gonna be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here.”
After raising questions and receiving backlash for his vague comment, OBJ soon after cleared the air with a tweet that said, “‘I never said I was not happy in Cleveland.”
But he made headlines again on Sunday for something possibly more painful to hear.
NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that OBJ “has been playing through a serious and often painful sports hernia injury, sources say, one that will necessitate surgery in the offseason. He hasn’t missed a game yet, but he has been battling.”
Rapoport continued to say that the injury has robbed him of practice time and been one of the main culprits behind his lack of synchronization with QB Baker Mayfield.
This isn’t the only injury Beckham has been battling this season.
He has been on the injury report each week.
OBJ was listed with a hip injury Week 1-6 and a groin injury since Week 8.
“Sports hernias are sometimes characterized as hip or groin injuries, and often both,” according to Rapoport.
However, OBJ is expected to play in the Battle of Ohio as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Browns in Cleveland at 1 p.m. on Sunday on CBS.
