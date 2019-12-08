Odell Beckham Jr. reportedly told other coaches, players he wants out of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. first made headlines this week for his remarks that made his future in the Dawg Pound sound unclear when he said, “I couldn’t sit here and tell you whether I’m gonna be here, want to be here, don’t want to be here.”
The odd thing about that statement was OBJ still four years before he even hits free agency.
So after raising questions and receiving backlash for his vague comment, OBJ then cleared the air with a tweet that said, “‘I never said I was not happy in Cleveland.”
That air didn’t stay clear very long...
On Sunday, sports reporter Jay Glazer revealed that OBJ has told other players and coaches from other teams “come get me” before and during games throughout this year.
While may be the first fans and outsiders are hearing about this, Glazer was also the first to drop the bombshell that the New York Giants were parting ways with OBJ in the offseason.
The wide receiver already made headlines on Sunday after NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that OBJ “has been playing through a serious and often painful sports hernia injury, sources say, one that will necessitate surgery in the offseason. He hasn’t missed a game yet, but he has been battling.”
Statistically speaking, Beckham is having one of the worst seasons throughout his career.
Prior to Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals in his first year with the Browns, the OBJ has had 57 catches through 12 games with only two touchdowns.
As a reminder, it was not Beckham’s choice to come to Cleveland.
The Browns acquired Beckham during an offseason blockbuster trade with the Giants and is under contract through the 2023 season.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.