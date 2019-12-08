As a popular vendor leaves West Side Market, City of Cleveland promising renovations to the Market

City of Cleveland awarded $5.5 million in renovations for West Side Market (Source: Westsidemarket.org)
By Simon Hannig | December 8, 2019 at 4:30 PM EST - Updated December 8 at 5:16 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As one of the West Side Market’s long-standing vendors decided to close their stands, the City of Cleveland has been awarded $5.5 million in renovations to the West Side Market. This was announced by the City on Sunday morning.

In the statement by the City said they are aware of social media conversation regarding a recent decision by one of the market’s long-standing vendors to close their stand.

The City said in the statement that $2 million in funding for 2019 already exists.

The City said the plans include addressing electrical improvements, lighting upgrades, building envelope improvements, and other market needs. The City also said it will continue to move forward with these plans with additional capital funding planned in 2020 – 2021.

In the statement, it said the City is committed to its oversight of one of Cleveland’s most iconic destinations.

The City said as part of that ongoing commitment, the City of Cleveland over the past five years has made more than 5.3 million in capital improvements.

The recent improvements made by the City on the West Side Market, the City said the improvements include installation of new boilers, new electrical systems, a new parking lot, roof repairs, new cooling systems and more.

The City states they want to maintain relationships with people who would like to stay as a vendor, and who would like to business options who want to call West Side Market home.

As a popular destination, it is part of our business model to maintain an environment that preserves relationships with those who desire to stay as a vendor as well as attract and pursue a diverse set of businesses who want to call the West Side Market home. The City is committed to continuing its collaboration with the West Side Market Tenants Association to make strategic capital and operational improvements, and complete and implement new marketing strategies designed to strengthen the competitive position of our tenants, while providing new opportunities for new businesses.
