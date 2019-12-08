As a popular vendor leaves West Side Market, City of Cleveland promising renovations to the Market

As a popular destination, it is part of our business model to maintain an environment that preserves relationships with those who desire to stay as a vendor as well as attract and pursue a diverse set of businesses who want to call the West Side Market home. The City is committed to continuing its collaboration with the West Side Market Tenants Association to make strategic capital and operational improvements, and complete and implement new marketing strategies designed to strengthen the competitive position of our tenants, while providing new opportunities for new businesses.

City of Cleveland